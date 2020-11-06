SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Commission introduced an ordinance to give $33,000 to the Shreveport Police Department to continue to train its officers on how to better interact with people with a mental illness.
This comes two months after four Shreveport police officers were indicted on charges of negligent homicide and malfeasance after allegedly using excessive force and a taser to arrest 44-year-old Tommie Dale Mcglothen Jr. Mcglothen's family told KTBS 3 that he had a mental illness. His family has sued the city.
The goal of the ordinance is to train all Shreveport officers and then train outside agencies in Caddo Parish. The department recently lost private funding for the training.
District 8 Caddo Parish Commissioner Jim Taliaferro introduced the ordinance.