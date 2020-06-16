SHREVEPORT, La. -- Law enforcement agencies all across Caddo Parish may be urged to eliminate the use of choke holds.
Commissioners Lyndon Johnson and Stormy Gage-Watts sponsored that resolution, in part because of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
However, fellow commissioner Jim Taliaferro, a former Shreveport Police official, explained to the panel that the tactic an officer used that led to Floyd's death -- a knee to the neck -- was not a chokehold.
Taliaferro spoke in opposition to banning the chokehold at Monday's work session.
"I don't want an officer that is fighting for their life to be prosecuted for using the lateral vascular restraint as a last ditch effort to save their lives," the District 8 Republican said.
But Johnson said there needs to be a ban on any police technique that causes strangulation. He believes officers are quick to use it.
"In the heat of the battle, you might skip two or three steps and go straight to (a chokehold). And what this resolution is trying to do is eliminate that step up to this particular restraint."
Taliferro says a chokehold has not been part of officer training for a long time since police now have other means of restraining people who resist with force -- such as Tasers.
But Johnson says that growing up in the inner city, he saw officers use chokeholds on people to restrain them -- though "not to the point of passing out."
The resolution sailed over its first procedural hurdle by a 10-2 vote. Only Mario Chavez joined Taliaferro in voting against moving the measure forward. Commissioners will take a final vote on Thursday.
Once approved, the resolution would go out to all mayors and constables in Caddo parish, along with the Shreveport City Marshal and Caddo Sheriff. It urges them to remove any choking technique.