SHREVEPORT, La. – Caddo Parish commissioners are on record opposing proposed legislation that would transfer money away from the Interstate 49 Inter-City Connector project and instead earmark it for construction of a new two-lane Jimmie Davis Bridge.
House Bill 10 filed Monday by state Rep. Cedric Glover would transfer the balance of funds from the Deepwater Horizon litigation and construction fund to the Transportation Trust Fund, allocating $100 million for the bridge project. Estimated cost of a new bridge and repairs to the existing one range from $105 million to $125 million so the state would have to come up with additional monies to complete the project.
But by comparison, the estimated cost of the I-49 North InterCity Connector, or ICC, is $560 million and would require alternative funding of about $460 million, according to Glover's bill.
The commissioners agreed in a resolution presented Thursday at their regular meeting to oppose the bill, saying the money needs to stay with ICC so that an environmental impact study can be completed. Without that, it’s not possible to get a final decision from the Federal Highway Administration to complete construction of that portion of the interstate.
The Caddo Alliance for Freedom offered a written statement saying there is a lack of community support for the ICC because of its impact on the Allendale neighborhood. So the group encouraged commissioners to vote no.
Commissioner Ray Burrell said this project has been in the works for 13 years. He pointed out there was no building going on when it was first proposed. Since then, though, opponents – for whatever political reasons -- have gotten people to move into the path of the ICC, Burrell said.
Burrell said it would have a positive economic impact on the city.
Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson said the section would be about 3.8 miles with people living along just 1 mile of the route. He suggested those displaced could come out with better homes and living conditions.
In other matters, the commission:
- Voted to spend $100,000 t buy COVID-19 masks and provide to the public as needed.
- Recognized the 2020 graduates for showing “strength, resilency, grace, adaptability and school spirit” despite the unprecedented time of COVID-19.
- Suspended funding for all non-government organizations, except the following, until completion of a revenue analysis to see if funds are available to consider others: Caddo Council on Aging, $75,000; Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, $90,000; Hope Connections, $15,000; MLK CDC, $10,000; Robinson’s Rescue, $25,000; Shreveport Green, $7,500; St. Luke’s Episcopal Mobile Medical, $6,750; Supermen for Christ, $5,000.
- Urged the governor and Legislature to review enforcement of fines and penalties for violations of the Louisiana Ethics Law.
- Asked the governor to consider allowing public bodies to meet virtually and physically so that elected officials who are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 can continue to quarantine while doing the work of the public body.
- Selected the Caddo Citizen/Shreveport Sun as the official journal. Bids were submitted by The Inquisitor/Focus SB and Shreveport Times. The Sun and Inquisitor included circulation numbers; The Times did not.
- Appointed citizens to various boards.