SHREVEPORT, La. – Sterilization of dogs and cats in Caddo Parish will be mandatory effective July 1, with some exceptions.
The goal of the Caddo Parish Commission’s spay/neuter ordinance is to reduce the number of intakes of stray and discarded animals, thus cutting the euthanization rates. The vote was 10 to 1, with Commissioner Todd Hopkins the lone no vote.
The ordinance has been discussed for the past few months, with animal control and rescue groups wholeheartedly supporting the move. The final document was the result of several revisions to meet commissioners’ concerns.
“I hope this ordinance makes a difference,” said Commissioner John-Paul Young, who led the charge as head of the Animal Services Committee. Young said the parish can either spend taxpayer dollars on euthanizations or sterilizations.
“Caddo Parish Animal Services currently takes in between 4,000-5,000 animals each year,” said Caddo Parish Animal Services Director Travis Clark. “With the passage of this ordinance, the goal is to humanely reduce the number of dogs and cats taken in by Animal Services, and to reduce any subsequent euthanasia as we address population control."
One of Commissioner L.B. Johnson’s concerns was alleviated. He wanted to make sure animal control is not sent on a “wild goose chase” in response to complaints that may target responsible pet owners.
Clark said when animal control responds to a complaint officers will advise pet owners of the ordinance. However, “we won’t seize people’s pets.”
Commissioner Mario Chavez called the ordinance “groundbreaking” for Caddo Parish.
Representatives and owners of area animal rescue groups applauded the decision after the vote.
The ordinance applies to dogs that are at least one year old and cats at least six months old.
The following exclusions apply:
1) Any dog or cat that is registered with the officially recognized pedigree/kennel club associations (American Kennel Club, American Dog Breeding Association, etc.), providing that the owner can provide annual proof of membership and participation in show at least once a year in events sponsored by the organization.
2) Animals with a chronic health condition or disease whose health will be seriously or permanently affected by a spay/neuter procedure, providing that the owner provides official documentation by a licensed veterinarian.
3) Animal establishment owners as well as those who have intact and breeding permits, providing that these animals are microchipped and that the permit is obtained annually.
The parish will monitor the effects of this ordinance on the animal population and will evaluate it at the end of the two-year period. The ordinance will end June 30, 2024, unless reenacted as a permanent ordinance.