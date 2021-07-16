SHREVEPORT, La. – Could a mask mandate return to Caddo Parish?
That’s what the Caddo Parish Commission will decide at its work session Monday. A proposed “emergency ordinance” calls for people to again begin wearing masks or facial coverings in certain businesses and public places.
The mandate – if advanced then approved at the July 22 meeting – would be effective outside of municipalities in the parish. The city of Shreveport would not be included, for example.
The ordinance, proposed by Commissioner L.B. Johnson, states there is a need for people to go back to wearing masks to stop the upward trend of COVID-19 infections in the parish.
The mandate would affect businesses with 50 or more indoor occupants, and that includes employees and patrons.
Exempted would be children under the age of 2, public safety personnel, those with medical conditions that make wearing masks unsafe, outdoor areas where six feet of social distancing is possible and family members in the same household.
The proposed ordinance states the sheriff’s office is authorized to enforce the order, with violators facing fines of $250 for the first violation.
The commission’s work session is at 3 p.m. Monday at Government Plaza. Commissioners also will discuss COVID-19 protocols for public meetings held there.