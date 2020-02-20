SHREVEPORT, La. – The Caddo Parish Commission’s proposed resolution urging state lawmakers to strengthen the state’s gun laws and ban automatic weapons failed to win majority approval at Thursday's meeting.
The commission voted 6 to 6 on the resolution authored by Commissioner Lyndon Johnson that brought out a full house of citizens opposed to the measure. The tie vote means the resolution failed and will not advance to the Legislature.
The resolution that came out of Tuesday’s work session sought to encourage the Legislature to change gun laws by setting mandatory requirements for owning and carrying a firearm as well as making it illegal to possess and use assault weapons, which were described as full automatic and semi-automatic with magazines/clips over 20 rounds. The only exception was for active military or law enforcement.
The resolution points to “multiple mass shootings” in the U.S. in past years and states that “studies show that states with stricter gun control laws have fewer mass shootings.”
In a response to citizens at the meeting, Commissioner Ken Epperson said the resolution was not designed to take away gun rights. Instead, he described it as a “document to make a request to institute dialogue.”
He said the Legislature could “take it, look at it or throw it in the trash, whatever.”
Commissioner Jim Taliaferro welcomed the citizens’ opinions on the resolution and recited crime statistics that he said shows violent crime rates are not related to gun ownership. Most crimes are committed by those who illegally own guns, he said.
Commission President Mario Chavez, who like Taliaferro and Epperson is a military veteran, said he had dozens of messages from his District 10 constituents asking him to vote against the measure and that’s what he planned to do.
Even Sheriff Steve Prator weighed in on the issue, saying he’s willing to offer his services to help the commissioners come up with suggestions to reduce violent crime instead of restricting gun rights. He pointed out there were 17,000 killed in homicides nationwide in 2017 versus 117 in mass shootings.
"Let's do something about violence and the illegal carrying of weapons by people that are not supposed to have them," Prator said.
The resolution has been circulated through social media since Tuesday, drawing passionate responses on both sides of gun ownership.