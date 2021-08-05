SHREVEPORT, La. – A resolution that would have put a six-month stop on oil and gas operations in the parish failed to gain enough voted at Thursday’s Caddo Commission meeting.
The resolution authored by Commission Ken Epperson asked for the moratorium to give the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources time to address increasing complaints from some Caddo Parish residents about noise, dust and traffic associated with drilling activities near their residential neighborhoods.
The resolution asked for DNR to hold public meetings with citizens and work out solutions to the nuisances.
While many citizens have spoken at previous commission meetings in opposition to the oil and gas activity, only one person, Frances Kelly, spoke against it Thursday. She pointed out that Louisiana is the only state where local governments have no say in oil and gas regulations; all of the power is with the state.
Citizens Ronald Gray and Trey Moore opposed a moratorium, however. Gray, a property owner, said he depended upon the royalties for his retirement. Putting a stop to drilling denies landowners’ income and compensation, he said.
Moore reviewed the 150-year “partnership” oil and gas has had with Caddo Parish. He cited economic development impact figures from a previous study.
State groups associated with the oil and gas industry sent letters opposing the moratorium, too. Those letters were read into the record.
Commissioner John Atkins sought a compromise by having the resolution expressing citizens’ concerns sent to DNR, but omitting the moratorium. Atkins said it’s become popular with some to degrade the industry that’s been good to the Caddo Parish community for over 100 years. It’s the foundation upon which the parish was built, he said, mentioning the oil derrick that’s in the parish emblem.
However, he acknowledged every industry has “bad actors” and there may be some in play locally when it comes to the noise, dust and vibrations. He said rules are in place to address those problems and it should be a matter of enforcing rules and not implementing a moratorium.
Atkins’ substitute motion failed to gain support. But in the end, Epperson’s resolution also failed since it ended on a 6 to 6 vote and 7 votes are needed for passage.