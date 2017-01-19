The Caddo Parish Commission has selected an interim representative for District 12.
Louis Johnson was selected to fill the seat left vacant following Ken Epperson's resignation. Johnson received seven votes in the first round voting. He needed to receive 6 to secure the position.
He served the Shreveport fire department for 33 years and believes running for commissioner was his next step in serving the community.
"I hope it will continue to allow me to build on a history and a career of service to our citizens," said Johnson following the meeting. "It is what I have done, it is what I have a passion to do. I think that the fire department has given me the ability to know the importance of responding. And knowing that when citizens need you, they call you, and when they call you they expect you to respond."
A special election to fill the rest of the term will be held in October.