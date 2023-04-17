SHREVEPORT, La. – A resolution urging state lawmakers to consider paper ballots to cast votes in elections will go to a Caddo Commission committee for further discussion.
Commissioner John-Paul Young authored the resolution, saying he believes pen and paper are the most reliable way of counting votes. And it would be cheaper for the state rather than purchasing new voting machines with a price tag of $100 million, he said.
While some commissioners at Monday’s commission work session said Young’s resolution has some merit, it appeared destined not to gain enough support to advance to a vote at Thursday’s regular meeting. Instead, an amended motion to send it to the Long Range Planning Commission for further consideration was approved on a 6 to 5 vote.
Young said widespread rumors of voting machine hacking in past elections has eroded voter confidence. He said California is the largest state using paper ballots. He also pointed out that absentee ballots are paper and are “very reliable.”
Commissioner Ken Epperson said in his opinion changing the voting process would send the message that elections have been a fraud. He doesn’t want to give the appearance Louisiana’s voting system has been compromised when it hasn’t been.
Going paper and pen would require more election personnel, he said, adding “humans can make mistakes, too.”
Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts said the machines used in elections can be trusted but she also supports the state's initiative to purchase new ones.
Commissioner John Atkins said he respected Young’s reasonings and the spirit of the initiative but he felt going pure paper is a step back and going in the wrong direction.
Moving the issue to committee for more discussion was Commissioner Mario Chavez’s idea. He said further research might help come up with language in the resolution to fit everyone’s needs.