SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Commission will hold public meetings Wednesday and Thursday to let the public review proposed redistricting maps.
The meetings will be at 5:30 p.m. in Government Plaza.
Lines for each district must be redrawn every 10 years based on U.S. Census numbers. The commission contracted with Data Center, LLC to review and develop a model redistricting map for public input and the commission's consideration and approval.
“We encourage all citizens to take advantage of the public meeting opportunities regarding redistricting,” said Caddo Commission President John Atkins. “The community’s voice is essential to the process, and we invite our citizens to come learn and ask questions,” said Atkins.
To review the proposed maps, click here.
------
For more information on the redistricting process, visit caddo.org and click on “Caddo Commission Redistricting Process."