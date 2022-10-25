SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Commission is hosting an additional round of public meetings aimed at educating citizens on the redistricting process in Caddo Parish.
The commission contracted with Data Center, LLC to review and develop a model redistricting map for public input and commissioners' consideration and approval.
“We encourage all citizens to take advantage of the public meeting opportunities regarding redistricting,” said Caddo Commission President John Atkins. “The community’s voice is essential to the process, and we invite our citizens to come learn and ask questions."
All meetings begin at 6pm.
Meeting schedule:
- Thursday - District 12 hosted by Commissioner Ken Epperson at the Bill Cockrell Community Center, 4109 Pines Rd.
- Nov. 2 - District 2 hosted by Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson at the Shreve Memorial Library - Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Ave.
- Nov. 3 - District 6 hosted by Commissioner Steffon Jones at AB Palmer Community Center, 547 E. 79th St.
For more information on the redistricting process, visit caddo.org and click on “Caddo Commission Redistricting Process."