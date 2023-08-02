SHREVEPORT, La. - The storm on June 16 left thousands in the dark.
The Caddo Parish Public Safety Committee met on Wednesday to update the community on what happened and checked on SWEPCO's progress.
The damage caused by the storm was extensive.
- 655 transformers damaged
- 1,210 poles damaged
- 1,643 cross arms damaged
- 112 T&D substations were affected at peak
- 113.1 conductor miles damaged
- 58 transmission lines were affected
SWEPCO says that majority of the damage was done by large trees. Most of the repairs have been completed, and they will continue to trim trees to protect power line.
SWEPCO is asking for the community to help with prevention.
“When we come to tree trim in your neighborhood. Don't fight us on that and please respect utility right of way. It's very important. They're there for a reason and if there are utility lines in your front yard or backyard, please don't go and plant fast growing trees in or around those areas,” said Michael Corbin, external affairs manager for AEP-SWEPCO.