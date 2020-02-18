UPDATE posted Feb. 18:
SHREVEPORT, La. – The Caddo Parish Commission will consider re-opening the hiring process for its clerk during its regular meeting Thursday.
The matter came up for discussion during Tuesday’s work session and narrowly received enough votes to advance to the official meeting with a 6 to 5 vote. Included in the motion by Ken Epperson was to start the hiring process internally.
The work session agenda included a possible executive session to discuss the pending appointment of Jeff Everson to the clerk’s position. Everson asked for it to be in open session; however, the commission didn’t reach that step since a majority opted to move forward.
Several commissioners said they regretted that Deputy Clerk Michelle Nations didn’t get a chance at the position. They complimented her on the work she’s done over the past 2 ½ months.
Everson told KTBS last week he received input from the ethics board to possibly resolve the conflict with his appointment and he hopes to have an answer from the board soon. The conflict exists because Everson’s wife serves as a director of Robinson’s Rescue, which receives funding from the commission.
ORIGINAL STORY posted Feb. 11:
SHREVEPORT, La. – A ruling last week by the state ethics board appears to have put the brakes on the Caddo Parish Commission’s appointment of its new clerk.
However, there’s still a chance a solution can be reached, said the Jeff Everson, the one tapped for the position.
The board ruled Everson, a former Shreveport councilman, can’t be employed as the commission clerk because of a funding contract with Robinson’s Rescue, where Everson’s wife serves as director. It could, however, hire Everson if the commission ended its contract with the rescue organization.
Everson, who attended the ethics board’s meeting Friday in Baton Rouge, said he received input from ethics staff, and this week he’s provided additional information that he’s hopeful will provide a solution. He is still waiting for feedback from them.
Everson was appointed as clerk on Dec. 21 from an original field of 32 applicants that was whittled to 14 for interviews. He received seven votes from the 12 commissioners following an interview session, garnering him the job.
Everson has not been formally hired, though. He’s been at the commission observing but not receiving a paycheck. Part of that reason, too, is the clerk’s salary must be set before a person takes the position and that ordinance hasn’t been introduced by the commission.
But to answer the question of a potential ethics conflict, Everson on Dec. 26 wrote the ethics board for an opinion. In it, Everson said the commission included a $40,000 grant for Robinson’s Rescue in its 2020 budget that was approved on Dec. 3. At the time Everson was appointed the contract with Robinson’s Rescue had not been signed.
The commission awarded the same amount to the rescue organization in 2019. The money allows Robinson’s Rescue to provide spay and neuter vouchers to low-income citizens and for educational programs.
Everson’s wife, Dr. Andrea Master Everson, is an employee of Robinson’s and performs spay/neuter services, but she does not have ownership in the organization nor is she a member of the leadership structure.
“As Commission clerk, I would have no part in deciding whether Robinson’s Rescue or any other organization receives future funding. My responsibility would merely be to record the proceedings at which such decisions are made,” Everson wrote.
Ethics board attorney Matthew DeVille said in the ruling the Code of Governmental Ethics would prohibit Everson from being employed while money while the commission has contract with Robinson’s because public employees are prevented from receiving anything of economic value in connection to services rendered or when there’s a business, financial or contractual relationship.
“Under this regulation, your portion of the community property derived from your wife’s income from the parish’s contract with Robinson’s Rescue would constitute such a thing of economic value. Therefore, Caddo Parish would either be prohibited from employing you as the parish council clerk or from awarding the contract to Robinson’s Rescue to avoid a potential conflict,” DeVille wrote.
The clerk’s position became vacant when longtime clerk Todd Hopkins retired. He is now an elected member of the commission.