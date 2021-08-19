SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Commission has received $4.5 million from the state to be able to continue to emergency rental assistance to renters.
“We are pleased that the necessary transfer has been made for us to continue issuing assistance in the ERAP program,” said parish Administrator Woody Wilson, Jr. “Our priority is to continue to make sure we can get the funds to our citizens that they need as quickly as we can,” said Wilson.
Disbursements in the program are set to continue early next week. Citizens who believe that they qualify for rental assistance are encouraged to complete their online application by visiting caddo.covidrenthelp.org, or by contacting one of the non-profit agencies listed on the website for help completing an application.
The parish’s Eviction Mitigation Assistance Program is now open to citizens who have qualified for the ERAP program, are potentially facing eviction and need legal assistance.
The program connects citizens with free legal aid to help navigate potential court and judicial processes. Citizens may contact the program’s legal staff directly.
A list of participating attorneys can be found on the Parish’s website at caddo.org under “Eviction Mitigation Assistance Program." Additional attorneys will be added as they become part of the program.