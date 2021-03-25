SHREVEPORT, La – The Caddo Parish Commission, in partnership with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, will host a drive thru food box distribution event at multiple locations across Caddo Parish on Saturday, March 27, starting at 8am and 9am.
“There have been multiple challenges in our community, such as COVID-19 and recent winter storms, that have made it difficult for many of our citizens to stay afloat,” said Caddo Parish Commission President Lyndon B. Johnson.
“We believe that it is important to offer this distribution opportunity to provide some temporary relief to those in the community who may need help with food insecurity and access to food,” said Johnson.
The distribution event is possible through a $30,000 allocation approved by the Caddo Parish Commission and partnership with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana for food acquisition and distribution.
The goal is to help families struggling with hunger during the coronavirus pandemic. Food trucks will be placed at designated neighborhoods with the highest need.
78-year-old Patsy Morris of Shreveport told KTBS 3 that she plans to receive the food. Morris has lived in her home in the Queensboro neighborhood for nearly 50 years.
"Oh it's so helpful for me and my neighbors because it takes a load off of our grocery bill. It's a God sent because people don't have it like they used to have," expressed Morris.
Locations and start times are as follows:
Galilee Baptist Church, 1500 Pierre Avenue– 8am
Greenwood Acres Baptist Church, 7480 Greenwood Road – 8am
Highland Center, 520 Olive Street – 9am
Living Word Christian Fellowship, 2835 Hollywood Avenue – 9am
Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 3701 Hudson Street – 8am
Oak Park Elementary School, 4331 Henry Street – 8am
Southern University at Shreveport, 3050 Martin Luther King Drive – 8am
The event is first come, first served while supplies last. Each vehicle will receive one box per household, with a maximum of two boxes per vehicle for separate households.