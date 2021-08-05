SHREVEPORT, La. – Caddo Commission employees won’t be required to take a COVID-19 vaccination.
The proposed resolution that would have recommended the parish administrator to come up with a vaccination policy, which would have required all parish employees to get the shot or take weekly COVID-19 tests was defeated on a 7-5 vote during the commission’s meeting Thursday.
That’s even after Commissioner Steven Jackson offered several late amendments and offered assurances no one would be immediately fired.
Commissioner Roy Burrell, who was the author of the resolution, said it did not include a mandate for employees. But instead, gave employees the choice to be vaccinated or take tests.
“Nothing says they will be fired,” he said. However, the resolution would have subjected the employees to discipline.
Burrell and Jackson were joined by commissioners Lynn Cawthorne, Stormy Gage-Watts and L.B. Johnson in voting for the resolution.
Voting against were commissioners John Atkins, Mario Chavez, Todd Hopkins, Ed Lazarus, Jim Taliaferro and John-Paul Young.
Hopkins said he understood Burrell’s concerns for wanting employees vaccinated as a protection for themselves and others. But he said he was concerned about the potential impact to current, longtime employees who might opt for early retirement instead.
Hopkins noted the administrator already has the authority to discipline employees for not following the mask policy. So, he suggested they look at other alternatives that won’t hurt employees.
Atkins said he encourages employees to wear masks and get vaccinated, but he is not comfortable making it a requirement.
“… there are personal issues dealing with personal health and should be resolved with personal decisions,” he said.
Taliaferro questioned if the commission had the “legal right” to force or mandate.
Attorney Donna Frazier said the U.S. Department of Justice has issued an opinion saying mandatory vaccinations are permissible for vaccinations authorized for emergency use. She reminded commissioners most grew up during a time that vaccinations were required for attendance at public schools.
But “it will be challenged. Absolutely it will,” Frazier said, adding she had no reason to think it wouldn’t be upheld, though.
The commission’s vote came after two citizens spoke against a vaccination mandate.