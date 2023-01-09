BOSSIER CITY, La. – Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson was arrested this weekend for impersonating an officer, according to authorities.
Jackson surrendered to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Saturday on a felony arrest warrant, Bossier City spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said.
The incident leading to his arrest happened on Airline Drive in Bossier City several weeks ago. Jackson allegedly was following a car north on Airline and activated blue lights on a Crown Vic he was driving to make the driver of the car pull over, a source with knowledge of the incident told KTBS.
Both pulled over in a business parking lot. The driver questioned why he was stopped. Jackson reportedly said because the driver was driving too slow, the source said.
The driver asked what law enforcement agency Jackson worked for and he responded he was a state police auxiliary officer. The driver questioned that and said he would check with someone he knows at Troop G. Jackson then reportedly gave the name of another agency, which the driver also questioned, the source said.
The driver got the license plate number off Jackson's car and filed a complaint with Bossier City police.
Two dates were set for Jackson and his attorney to meet with Bossier City detectives; however, both failed to show up, the source said. That's when a warrant was issued for Jackson's arrest.
Last week, a Caddo District Court judge granted a temporary restraining order against Jackson after an estranged girlfriend said he was stalking her and her daughter.
The woman accused Jackson of sending text messages to her and her 9-year-old daughter after being told to stop. She also alleged he cut an electrical cord to her home air conditioning unit.
A hearing on the matter is set for Feb. 1.