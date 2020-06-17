SHREVEPORT, La. -- A local concerned citizen wants an apology from Steven Jackson, after the Caddo Parish Commissioner gave her a public verbal lashing over his Juneteenth resolution.
Jon Glover, like Jackson, is African American. She's very plugged in to the actions of local government. She had emailed questions to the commission about some of the resolutions on racial injustice they're set to vote on Thursday.
One of her questions was about the need to name June 19 as Independence Day in Caddo Parish. That date, also known as Juneteenth, signifies the day the last slaves were freed in the U.S.
Glover's question set off Jackson, who launched into a rant against her during an official Zoom session on Monday.
He angrily said in part, "Jon Glover is paid for, bought, rented, whatever," Jackson said. "Here she is today being paid and put up to object to Juneteenth. Your own heritage. I wonder if she got any mirrors in her house."
Glover explained to KTBS of her question, "I just needed to know why do we need to put this on the books when we already celebrate it. And I did say we, inclusive of me. I celebrate Juneteenth, too. I don't need a resolution to tell me about Juneteenth. I know the history."
But Jackson doubled down on his criticism of Glover at a news conference outside Government Plaza, as he discussed his resolution for the parish to officially recognize Juneteenth.
"I'm just here to say I said what I said. And I mean it," Jackson said to the approval of some in the crowd that gathered. "Individuals who are standing out there being paid to come down and question or discredit meaningful legislation here when we see our cities going up in flames, when see African Americans crying out to be heard, that's an injustice."
Glover is paid a small sum for writing guest columns that appear in the weekly publication Focus SB. That appears to be what Jackson is referring to when he says she's "paid for." He's not a fan of its publisher, John Settle.
Settle has applied scrutiny to Jackson in his publication and blog posts, as well as numerous other elected officials.
The Juneteenth resolution is one of eight measures that Democratic members of the commission are pushing for final approval that are aimed at fighting racial injustice, they say.
Jackson sponsors another resolution to help job seekers, affected by the coronavirus economic shutdown, to get their criminal records expunged. The measure restores $20,000 to Legal Aid of North Louisiana.
"This is an opportunity to make sure that we restore people and they're able to get a clean jacket, because some of the jobs they were employed in prior to COVID-19 will not be back," Jackson said, adding that the funds are recoverable through the CARES Act.
Some of the other resolutions include urging all law enforcement agencies in the parish to end police choke holds; and body cameras and dashcams for all law enforcement agencies in the parish.
The Caddo Parish Sheriffs Office says all patrol deputies are equipped with body cams. But only a fraction of Shreveport Police officers have them.
Commissioner Lyndon Johnson says it's understandable if an officer may not activate their camera at a moment when they're in imminent danger. But he says those cameras need to record everything from the moment a law enforcement officer interacts with a citizen, whether it's a traffic stop, questioning of a suspect, or an arrest.
"We're trying not to make it so that we're looking to put police officers in harm. We're not trying to do that. What we're trying to do is have documentation from the beginning of the situation until the end," Johnson said.
The news briefing ended with the assembled commissioners, along with citizens who gathered, kneeling to mournful music in memory of Africans Americans who've died in confrontations with police here and across the country. One Republican Commissioner, John Paul Young, joined the event, leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
Another resolution, sponsored by Ken Epperson, supports the renaming of Fort Polk after a Louisiana medal of honor recipient from the Vietnam War. Leonidas Polk was a Confederate general.
All eight resolutions cleared their first procedural hurdle Monday, setting up Thursday's final votes.