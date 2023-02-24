BENTON, La. – Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson has been formally charged with impersonating a police officer and pulling over another motorist.
The Bossier Parish District Attorney's Office on Thursday filed a bill of information that charges Jackson with false personation of a peace officer. He's scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Bossier District Court.
Jackson was arrested early last month after surrendering to the Bossier Sheriff's Office on a warrant secured by Bossier City Police.
The incident leading to his arrest happened in December on Airline Drive in Bossier City. Jackson allegedly was following a car north on Airline and activated blue lights on a vehicle he was driving to make the driver of another car pull over, a source with knowledge of the incident told KTBS.
The driver asked what law enforcement agency Jackson worked for and he responded he was a state police auxiliary officer. The driver questioned that and said he would check with someone he knows at Troop G. Jackson then reportedly gave the name of another agency, which the driver also questioned.
The driver got the license plate number off Jackson's vehicle and filed a complaint with Bossier City police.
Jackson was released on a $5,000 bond following his arrest.
False personation of a police officer is a felony offense that carries a prison sentence of up to two years and a fine of up to $1,000, or both.