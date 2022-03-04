SHREVEPORT, La. -- News of the tragic shooting death of yet another Shreveport teen spilled over into Thursday afternoon’s Caddo Commission meeting. One by one, commissioners expressed heavy hearts over the student’s death but also were adamant that real solutions are needed for the gun violence that's taking young lives in the city.
Juvenile services Director Clay Walker told commissioners they might be surprised at all of the work going on behind the scenes involving Shreveport police, the sheriff’s office and school system.
“There are things that I want to be able to tell y’all that I can’t share publicly what we’re doing because it would give it away,” Walker said.
Because of the constraints of public meeting requirements, commissioners would not be able to meet in a closed-door session with Walker, attorney Donna Frazier said. So, Walker agreed to meet individually Friday to bring interested commissioners up to speed.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts has set a March 18 meeting for her Juvenile Services Committee to begin what she wants to see as a concrete way to tackle the rise in juvenile-led crime in the city.
Gage-Watts said she and Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson held one of the first stop the violence rallies in 2015. It was attended by an overflow crowd of concerned citizens. But missing from the conversation were “people responsible for the blood on our streets.”
So, at her upcoming meeting, she wants “to talk about how to get these young individuals, not just men but women as well, into this room, to help explain to them, that we don’t want to see another young person lose their life too soon.”
Johnson went as far as suggesting the commission put together a task force then getting juvenile gang leaders together in a neutral setting to call a truce on the killings.
“Need to have all of them in one location to sit and talk to understand what’s going on and why it’s still going on the way it is. And to call for a truce for at least 30 days and from there extend it another 30 days. Because where does it end?” asked Johnson.
He asked his fellow commissioners to take the lead.
“I would like for us to try to put together some type of task force, that we can get together. It’s more about getting leaders of these gangs together, need to get them in a room, or in Independence Stadium, somewhere to sit down and talk so they can stop doing all these senseless killings,” said Johnson.
“Police know who the gang leaders are. They know what gangs we got in town. We need to get them together and talk and see what’s going on. See if we can call for a truce. I mean, prayer vigils, don’t, praying works, but the vigil itself, once you have the vigil there’s no follow—up behind it, there’s nothing else that comes from it,” Johnson said.
He added: “Russia is in war over there with Ukraine. We got a war here in Shreveport we need to put an end to.”
Commissioner Steffon Jones said he got a call about the shooting death of Huntington High student Devin Myers from his son. That’s the second friend his son has lost to gun violence, he said.
“I’m over the rallies and vigils. I want solutions. I believe prayer works. I operate by prayer. But faith without works is dead. We can believe we can have a better city, but when are we going to put forth the efforts towards it?” he asked.
People shouldn’t have to move away from Shreveport because of the crime, Jones said, and senior citizens should be free to sit on their porches without the fear of gunshots.
He asked the commission to do something different. He suggested looking at programs in other parishes or bringing in consultants.
“Whatever we’ve got to do, let’s make it happen. Whoever we need to bring in,” Jones said.
Commissioner Steven Jackson said whatever they decide, it needs to be done without cameras so that true discussions, and not people in “Hollywood mode,” can take place.
Jackson asked Walker if he could sit down with some of the teenagers who are jailed in connection with some of the murders. “I know it sounds crazy,” Jackson said, but he believes it might help him understand what’s going on.
Walker said he had lunch Tuesday with a 15-year-old accused in a homicide. “We’re doing what you’ve talked about,” he told Jackson.
But there were more details he wanted to share. He said the public relations officers from the commission and SPD were going to talk to see what can be released publicly.
“But if you knew what we’re doing, first of all, you’d be happy to know these efforts are underway. It is a lot of collaboration with police and sheriff, with everybody to try and get this work done. Also on the preventative side, working with school system on the prevention side to come at it from both directions. We’re doing as much as we can with resources that we have. You might be surprised to know what is going on,” he said.