BENTON, La. – Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson pleaded guilty Wednesday morning in Bossier District Court in connection with his arrest earlier this year for impersonating a police officer.
Then before noon, Jackson emailed a news release putting the blame on someone else.
According to Bossier District Court records, Jackson, 36, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of false personation. He had been charged with a felony offense, which if convicted would have required his resignation from public office.
He was assessed a $100 fine.
In his news release, Jackson claims to be the owner of an independent car dealership and said he let someone test drive a vehicle “who turned out to be a bad actor.”
But that’s not the case, according to the Bossier District Attorney’s Office.
Facts of the case were read into the record, which Jackson had to agree to before the judge would accept his plea, Assistant District Attorney Chance Nerren said Wednesday afternoon.
According to those facts, Jackson was in his vehicle in line at Andy’s Frozen Custard in Bossier City and got into a discussion with someone else in line. That’s when Jackson flashed a badge and police lights and said he was a police officer. When confronted, Jackson left the scene, Nerren said.
There are other multiple indications Jackson was at the scene of the crime, Nerren said, including receiving and making cell phone calls at the business at the time of the incident.
Included in Jackson’s news release is a copy of a Bossier City police officer’s report that describes the person driving the SUV as a “w/m” or white male.
"I have never been a white male (w/m) and I am the last person anyone could confuse for a white male. That is the actual description the alleged victim provided throughout the police incident report,” Jackson wrote.
Nerren offered no comment on the white male references in the initial page of the report; however, he said there are other references in the report that point “squarely at Mr. Jackson.”
Jackson ended his news release by saying he made a “personal decision” to show his appreciation to area law enforcement by making a $1,000 donation to the North Louisiana Law Enforcement Ball, an organization “committed to serving and supporting law enforcement officials and their families throughout our region.”