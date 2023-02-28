BENTON, La. – Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson pleaded not guilty Tuesday to false personation of a peace officer.
Jackson, 36, appeared Tuesday morning in Bossier District Court. Attorney Courtney Harris enrolled as his attorney.
The Bossier Parish District Attorney's Office on Thursday filed a bill of information charging Jackson with false personation of a peace officer. The charge alleges Jackson "did equip any motor vehicle with lights or sirens which simulate a law enforcement vehicle, with the intent to injure or defraud or to obtain or secure any special privilege or advantage."
The incident leading to his arrest happened in November on Airline Drive in Bossier City. Jackson allegedly was following a car north on Airline and activated blue lights on a vehicle he was driving to make the driver of another car pull over, a source with knowledge of the incident told KTBS.
The driver asked what law enforcement agency Jackson worked for and he responded he was a state police auxiliary officer. The driver questioned that and said he would check with someone he knows at Troop G. Jackson then reportedly gave the name of another agency, which the driver also questioned.
The driver got the license plate number off Jackson's vehicle and filed a complaint with Bossier City police.
Jackson was released on a $5,000 bond following his arrest.
False personation of a police officer is a felony offense that carries a prison sentence of up to two years and a fine of up to $1,000, or both.