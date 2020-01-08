SHREVEPORT, La. – Prosecutors may know next week if Caddo Parish Commission member Lynn Cawthorne’s trial on assorted felony charges related to operation of his non-profit organization will proceed as scheduled next month.
What has to be worked out is whether Cawthorne’s new charges of filing false tax returns will be consolidated with his previous money laundering and wire fraud charges. Cawthorne’s attorney and federal prosecutors will meet with U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby Jan. 16 in a pretrial conference to hash out the details.
Meanwhile, Cawthorne, 52, Wednesday afternoon pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on two counts of filing false tax returns. Cawthorne, who was re-elected last fall, walked into the courtroom mere seconds before the magistrate took the bench.
The plea was entered by his retained attorney, Ransdell Keene. Cawthorne only answered “no, sir” and “yes, sir” to a few questions posed by Hornsby.
Hornsby gave Keene until early next week to file a motion if he decides to ask to consolidate all of Cawthorne’s charges. If not, separate trial dates would have to be set.
A federal grand jury in December returned indictments on the false tax returns for years 2013 and 2014. The government alleges Cawthorne willfully withheld information from his accountant when he reported an adjusted gross income of $7,555 for calendar year 2013 and an adjusted gross income of $9,529 for calendar year 2014.
In April 2018, Cawthorne and his sister, Belena Turner, were indicted for stealing more than $536,000 from a program meant to supply meals to children during the summer. The eight-count indictment charges them with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and seven counts of wire fraud.
And in February, additional charges were brought in a superseding indictment adding 18 counts of money laundering-related charges.
Cawthorne and Turner operated United Citizens and Neighborhoods (UCAN), as president and director, respectively. UCAN was a non-profit corporation that participated in the Summer Feeding Service Program (SFSP), which is administered by the Louisiana Department of Education Division of Nutrition Support. The SFSP was established to ensure that children in low-income areas continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session during the summer.
Cawthorne remains free on a $25,000, and he is restricted from international travel.