SHREVEPORT, La - Days after Saturday night's shooting involving minors, recounts of the shooting continue to surface. Caddo Commissioner Mario Chavez was at the Cinemark Tinseltown theatre when the shooting started. Chavez was picking up his 13-year-old son and friends when they heard gunfire from the back of the parking lot. Chavez remembered people running and seeing police immediately on the scene.
"As soon as we got out onto Millicent, another kid had ran up to my wife's vehicle," said Chavez. "She has a white Tahoe, so I think they thought she was in a police vehicle because it looks like the Tahoe's that they drive. He ran up to us holding his face with blood coming down. He said, I've been shot, I've been shot. So I looked at him and I said, 'where?' he said 'I think it grazed my face'. I said, listen, run right over there, there's the cop."
Chavez drove over to check on the kid and the officer when he heard more gunshots coming from a nearby Walmart. Chavez left with his family to keep them safe. Chavez said, as a Caddo Commissioner wants to see something done to prevent this from happening.
"I'm going to be working with my other colleagues on the commission with the City Council," said Chavez. "I think it's the point where it's all hands on deck, and everybody knows about it. It's out in the open. I hate that it had to come to this. Everyone's aware and I think some action is going to happen." Chavez hopes to meet with the Police Chief of Los Angeles when he visits family there next week.