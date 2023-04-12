BENTON, La. – A Caddo commissioner accused of impersonating a police officer wants to oust the Bossier Parish judge assigned to hear his case.
Commissioner Steven Jackson’s attorney on Wednesday filed a motion seeking the removal of Bossier District Judge Doug Stinson. Jackson alleges the “victim in this matter” is personally acquainted with Stinson.
Jackson, 36, pleaded not guilty in February to a charge of false personation of a peace officer. No trial date is set; however, he’s scheduled to be in court again on April 17 for a preliminary examination.
The charge alleges Jackson "did equip any motor vehicle with lights or sirens which simulate a law enforcement vehicle, with the intent to injure or defraud or to obtain or secure any special privilege or advantage."
Jackson was arrested early last month after surrendering to the Bossier Sheriff's Office on a warrant secured by Bossier City police. The incident leading to his arrest happened in November on Airline Drive in Bossier City.
Jackson is accused of following a car north on Airline then activating blue lights on a vehicle he was driving to make the driver of another car pull over, a source with knowledge of the incident told KTBS.
Both pulled over in a business parking lot. The driver questioned why he was stopped. Jackson reportedly said because the driver was going too slow.
The driver asked what law enforcement agency Jackson worked for and he responded he was a state police auxiliary officer. The driver questioned that and said he would check with someone he knows at Troop G. Jackson then reportedly gave the name of another agency, which the driver also questioned.
The driver got the license plate number off Jackson's vehicle and filed a complaint with Bossier City police.
The bill of information on file with the clerk’s office does not identify the man in the other vehicle. But in his motion to recuse Stinson, Jackson includes a copy of a business filing, a campaign finance contribution report and social media post that identify him as Sam Armenio.
The campaign finance report lists Armenio Enterprises LLC as contributing $500 to Stinson’s campaign on Feb. 11, 2022. The business filing indicates Sam Armenio is the registered agent and manager of Armenio Enterprises LLC.
Also, a March 26, 2022 social media post in Armenio’s name includes a photograph with Armenio congratulating Stinson on his election as district judge, according to Jackson’s motion. The post reads, “Congratulations Doug Stinson Doug Stinson for District Judge.”
A hearing date on the recusal motion has not been set.