SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish Commissioner Roy Burrell wants to require all parish employees to be vaccinated.
Burrell is proposing the requirement in a resolution that will be discussed at the commission's work session at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
The commission two weeks ago could not agree on a mask mandate for the unincorporated areas of the parish. That issue is back on Monday's agenda; however, this time it states masks are "strongly encouraged" in public places. Masks would be mandated, though, in parish-owned buildings, including Government Plaza.
“Safety is our top priority as we continue to battle COVID-19,” said parish administrator Woodrow Wilson Jr. said Friday in a statement about the masks in parish buildings. “We want to be as proactive as possible in instituting measures that will keep everyone as safe as possible while conducting Caddo Parish business."
As for as Burrell's desire to see employees get vaccinated, the resolution cites the parish charter and the process for amending personnel policies. So the resolution proposes an amendment that makes COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory effective Aug. 15.
It goes on to state the following:
Responsibility
A. By September 17, 2021, all classified employees shall be required to have obtained a Covid-19 vaccination and present proof of vaccination to the Caddo Parish Human Resources director.
B. No person shall be hired by or start work at the Parish of Caddo unless they present
C. It will be the responsibility of the Director of Human Resources to see that all current employees and applicants are notified of this policy.
D. It will be the responsibility of the Director of Human Resources to see that this policy is followed.
General Procedures
A. The Director of Human Resources shall notify all current employees, in writing, of this policy.
B. This requirement shall be included in all job descriptions for employment at Caddo Parish.
C. Failure of an employee to meet this requirement within thirty days of being notified of the policy shall be grounds for discipline.
D. Employees presenting documentation of a medical condition or a religious that prevents vaccination may be excepted from this requirement.
E. Once an end to the national COVID-19 pandemic has been declared, this provision shall no longer be applicable.