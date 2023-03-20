SHREVEPORT, La. – A desire by some Caddo commissioners to see traffic cameras set up on parish roadways to ticket speeders hit a bump Monday when others voted against advancing the proposed resolution to Thursday’s regular meeting.
The measure failed on a 6 to 5 vote during the work session. It’s unclear how or if the idea will come up again.
A proposed resolution authorized the parish administrator to request proposals for a traffic camera system on roadways in unincorporated areas of the parish.
Commissioner L.B. Johnson sees it as a way to fill funding gaps in the budget. Commissioner Todd Hopkins, who said he has the most rural roadways, is not for it, pointing to the “cluster” with school speed zone cameras in Shreveport. Commissioner Mario Chavez wanted to get input from Sheriff Steve Prator first. Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts is fully supportive, suggesting it could be a way of helping with crime-fighting.
But before any of that discussion took place, commissioners heard a brief presentation from Russell Sarpy, president of Emergent Enforcement Solution, a Caddo Parish-based company that provides automated traffic monitoring and enforcement.
Sarpy said what makes his process different is he has actual officers on site recording the violations. It’s not what he called an automated pole system like what is used in Shreveport’s school zones.
POST-certified officers in plain clothes would be stationed in areas in unmarked cars using handheld devices to record violations, Sarpy said.
The difference between that and a traditional traffic stop is that it does away with human contact, Sarpy said. The handheld devices would monitor and capture the violations without having the officer or the driver to engage with each other. Sarpy said its safer for citizens and law enforcement and results in fewer complaints and lawsuits.
Emergent Enforcement Solution is the only company in the state providing the service, Sarpy said.
He told the commission it could set up in an ordinance a fixed price per citation, and his company would only get paid when the citation is paid. There is no up-front cost to the parish.
What some commissioners liked about the system is the additional ability to serve as a crime-fighting by being hooked up to the state database. The cameras include a built-in system that can trigger notifications about stolen vehicles or people connected to those stolen vehicles.
Sarpy said Caddo has one of the highest vehicle fatality rates in the state. He said tests of the system conducted in the Bethany area indicated 54 percent of all drivers were speeding 10 mph or more above the limit.
He said he was willing to do a 90-day pilot to show how it works.