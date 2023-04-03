SHREVEPORT, La. – A resolution seeking ways to reduce noise at oil and gas drilling sites near neighborhoods and an ordinance to raise the cost of transactions at the OMV are among items that will be considered by the Caddo Commission Thursday.
Those and a host of other proposed legislation were advanced from Monday’s work session with limited discussion.
The noise resolution is directed to the Louisiana Department of Conservation’s Department of Natural Resources. It asks DNR to consider the impact of noise and sound when granting or denying oil and gas well permits.
Commissioner John Paul Young said drilling is taking place close to neighbors in Districts 4 and 12 and a “great deal of noise” is being produced by some companies.
No one is challenging the importance of fracking to the local economy but “we want to consider the consequences especially when it comes closer and closer to neighborhood areas,” Young said.
Commissioner John Paul also said he’s supportive of the oil and gas industry but there must be a way to protect the operations so they are not a “nuisance or danger to our citizens.”
He suggested visiting with the Bossier Parish Police Jury, which has experience in addressing similar concerns.
OMV fee
A proposed ordinance, if approved, would levy a $4.50 fee on each service or transaction at the Shreveport Motor Vehicles office. The fee would not be collected for those getting or renewing a motor vehicle registration.
The commission noted that all costs of the OMV office are not fully funded by the state. Local governing authorities are authorized by state law to levy a fee for services.
Commissioner Todd Hopkins asked if the fee would be collected at the Vivian office, too. But an OMV supervisor said the fee is already collected there.
According to Commissioner Roy Epperson, the fee is the first step in getting an OMV office in west Shreveport. “The first step in moving that to fruition,” he said.