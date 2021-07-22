SHREVEPORT, La. – A Caddo Parish commissioner facing federal money laundering charges cited Amazon’s construction of a fulfillment center, his role in economic development talks with other business prospects and his position on a committee responsible for spending stimulus money as reasons his trial should be delayed again.
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote, the federal judge handling Lynn Cawthorne’s case, said during a June 29 status conference his trial had already been continued eight times, with three of those caused by COVID-19. So, Foote denied his request to delay the August trial.
However, last week, Foote changed her decision and pushed Cawthorne’s trial to September – not because of Cawthorne’s request but because of an injury to the attorney representing Cawthorne’s sister, Belena Turner, who is being tried jointly with Cawthorne.
Attorney Pete Kammer suffered an injury that has prevented him from working and preparing for trial. Foote said while she was sympathetic to his condition, she pointed out the charges against Cawthorne and Turner were brought in 2018 and the “public’s right to have this case brought to trial is also a significant concern.”
She offered two solutions: grant a short continuance to September or sever the defendants, with Cawthorne proceeding to August and resetting Turner’s trial. The government and defense attorneys agreed with the judge’s decision to move the trial date to Sept. 20.
Cawthorne and Turner, as president and executive director, respectively, of United Citizens and Neighborhoods, are accused in indictments of defrauding a federally funded summer feeding program of more than $536,000 from 2011 until 2015. The program helps children in low-income areas receive meals when school is not in session during the summer months.
By inflating the number of meals served, Cawthorne and Turner received reimbursements that went to catering companies and other entities they controlled, the government alleges. As a result, money laundering transactions were used to conceal payments on personal expenses such as private school payments, travel, furniture, clothing, car repairs, restaurant meals and campaign expenses.
Cawthorne was additionally indicated in December 2019 on charges of aiding and assisting in making and subscribing a false income tax return. The government alleges in 2013 and 2014 Cawthorne withheld information from his accountant that under reported his adjusted gross income.
Cawthorne was reelected to his District 6 Caddo Commission post in October 2019 even while awaiting prosecution. He serves as chairman of the commission’s Economic Development Committee, and he’s also been appointed to the Ad-Hoc American Rescue Plan Committee.
Cawthorne told the court since Amazon recently decided to build a fulfilment center in Caddo Parish, he may be involved in similar discussions with other businesses looking to relocate in the parish. The names of the companies and details of the discussions are confidential, he said, “even from the court in the contest of the requested continuance.”
As for the American Rescue Plan Committee, Cawthorne said the responsibility includes reviewing applications from parish departments and community groups to determine how the approximately $45 million allocation will be used.
Cawthorne also told the court he is being considered for an at-large position with the National Association of County Officials. If appointed, the meeting will happen in August.
Foote said his justifications for wanting to continue his trial “lack specificity as to the time constraints that would prevent him from preparing for or attending this trial. Cawthorne’s situation is no different that any other criminal defendant whose employment carries significant responsibilities. While Cawthorne’s responsibilities are to the public, those duties can be otherwise shared or managed so as not to impact the public good.”
The judge said COVID-19 protocols will be observed during the fall trial. She said she presided over a trial in May with no issues. During that time, everyone in the courtroom was required to wear a mask and the same will happen with Cawthorne’s and Turner’s trial. Even those who are vaccinated will have to adhere to the mask requirement, she said.