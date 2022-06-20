SHREVEPORT, La. – An apology to the Black community for a bloody history in Caddo’s past and a possible move to cut down a “lynching tree” on the courthouse lawn failed Monday to garner enough support to be advanced for action at the Caddo Commission’s regular meeting later this week.
Also nixed because of a lack of support was a proposed ordinance to raise commissioners’ salaries.
Here’s highlights of Monday’s work session:
Lynching tree
Commissioner L.B. Johnson requested the administration get quotes to remove a live oak tree that faces Milam Street on the south side of the courthouse. Johnson said its removal is part of what he called the “trilogy” that goes along with removal of the Confederate monument and the public apology sought by Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts.
Johnson said it’s difficult for some citizens to go to the courthouse where they have witnessed people being hung from the tree. He acknowledged it took place a “long time ago,” but said no one has had the courage until now to bring it up. He called on fellow commissioners to be “game changers” and take up the matter.
Uncertain, though, was if the tree he wanted cut down is an actual one used in lynchings. Parish Administrator Woody Wilson said that would require some research.
Commissioner Todd Hopkins said according to his study, the oak trees were seedlings donated in 1904. He doesn’t support cutting down the tree.
“The tree didn’t do anything,” Hopkins said.
Commissioner John Paul Young said trees don’t kill people and added there should be a more rational way to deal with the concerns than “take it out on a tree.”
Commissioner Jim Taliaferro said he didn’t think it is the commission’s responsibility to eliminate everything that is “embarrassing in our history.”
Johnson’s request failed with him, Gage-Watts and Mario Chavez voting yes, and Hopkins, Taliaferro, Young, John Atkins and Ed Lazarus voting no.
Public apology
Gage-Watts described her proposed resolution for a public apology to the Black community as a “multi-pronged approach to promote healing in Caddo Parish.”
The resolution states “systemic racism included over 500 lynchings,” making the parish known as “Bloody Caddo.” It also says, “systemic white privilege has continued.”
Young offered a substitute motion to send the resolution to a committee for review then bring it back to the full body in July. He received no support for his motion so it died.
His reasoning was because he felt the “sensitive topic” needed more discussion and perhaps changes that all could get behind.
Johnson responded for an apology to be accepted it “has to be heartfelt,” and he questioned if that would happen if the words were “watered down.”
Chavez agreed with earlier comments that perhaps an educational piece would help all sides to understand Caddo’s past.
President John Atkins said he realized things happened in the past that he doesn’t condone; however, he suggested looking forward and moving forward.
“I would like to see us move forward together,” Atkins said. “To me, these type of statements … push us further apart than bring us together. That’s just my view.”
The vote was 4 to 4, which means it failed. Voting yes were Gage-Watts, Johnson, Chavez and Young. Voting against were Atkins, Hopkins, Lazarus and Taliaferro.
Pay raise
Johnson also authored a proposed ordinance for a 5% increase in commissioner’s monthly pay from $1,893.08 to $1,987.74. It wouldn’t be effective for two years since commissioners can’t raise their salaries while in office nor in the last year of their terms.
Johnson cited gas prices and the costs of making meetings “here and there.”
Chavez agreed, said estimates he puts in 20 to 30 hours a week on commission business. He said he’s fortunate to own a business that allows him to field the number of phone calls and make the meetings. But he said he understands how those that don’t have means would find it difficult to do it on $1,500 a month and 30 hours a week.
Hopkins said he’s consistently opposed raises for elected officials, whether for the commission or when he was the Oil City mayor. “This job is basically community service, the way I look at it.”
Gage-Watts said there are some commissioners who put in more than 40 hours a week, if they answer all the phone calls and visit with constituents.
“I know it’s a financial sacrifice. To me the current salary is sufficient,” Atkins said.
The motion failed to advance on a 5 to 3 vote, with Johnson, Gage-Watts and Chavez voting in favor. Atkins, Hopkins, Young, Lazarus and Taliaferro voted no.