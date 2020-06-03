SHREVEPORT, La. – Is it time for Caddo Parish commissioners to begin meeting again in-person in Government Plaza chambers? Some say yes, others no.
The reasons why and possible solutions dominated a Wednesday morning work session – held virtually via Zoom – that was rescheduled from Monday because of a lack of a quorum. Then, the six Republican commissioners were at their seats in the meeting room while the six Democrat commissioners were no-shows.
Gov. John Bel Edwards’ emergency proclamation issued in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic gave public agencies statewide the authority to suspend provisions of the state’s Open Meeting Law requiring in-person attendance and voting and instead allowed proceedings to take place virtually. Provisions still had to be made for public participation.
Commissioner John Atkins said he was pushing to reopen the meetings to move forward, “open up the economy, open up our community.” But he also acknowledged they should still be careful.
Commissioner Ken Epperson, who is still quarantining because of health concerns, proposed, however, an option allowing commissioners “of age” – those 65 years of age or older – and ones with underlying health conditions to continue the virtual meetings.
Parish attorney Donna Frazier said they could not do a partial virtual and partial in-person meeting. The governor would have to be the one to give that authority when he issues his next proclamation, which is expected Thursday in preparation for Phase 2 reopening plans on Friday.
“If he doesn’t extend, then no one can participate by Zoom,” Frazier said.
Commission President Mario Chavez pointed out the commission is incurring a cost associated with the Zoom meetings.
The commissioner’s regular meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson quizzed staff on what’s been done in the meeting room to ensure commissioners’ safety and the public’s safety. He even questioned if the building’s air conditioning system allowed for recirculation of the air.
Administrator Woody Wilson said no written protocol is in place, but modifications have been in made. Plexiglass has been added in between each commissioner’s seats, attendance will be limited to the capacity guidelines and temperature checks are in place. Masks are required of people entering the building but not of commissioners, he said.
Dr. Martha Whyte, with the state public health office, participated in the meeting and said the commission is not the only public body grappling with how to handle reopening meetings to the public. The plexiglass partitions, wearing masks public screenings and putting distance between commissioners and the public will help, Whyte said.
Whyte offered to provide N-95 masks for commissioners.
“It’s not about is not wanting to do the business of the parish,” Johnson said. “But it’s because a few have safety concerns about being in that chamber.”