SHREVEPORT, La. - The city of Shreveport has seen 39 homicides since the start of the year, according to a report the Caddo coroner's office released Wednesday at the request of KTBS.
The report incorrectly put the death count in the city at 40. However, one of those included on the list happened on Jan. 17 in north Caddo Parish. It's being investigated by the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
KTBS requested the same homicide information from Shreveport police, which has 39 shooting deaths on its list.
All died of gunshot wounds.
Of the homicides, two were white males, three were Black females, one was Asian and the rest Black males.
The youngest victim was 5 years old and the oldest, 57. Six were 18 years old or younger. The average age is 28.5.
Editor's Note: This report corrects an earlier version that stated there have been 40 homicides in Shreveport.