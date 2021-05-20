SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified two men who died in a double shooting Wednesday night.
Authorities say Desmond Jackson, 36, was standing next to a vehicle in the parking lot of the Northside Villa Apartments in the 4500 block of North Market Street when he was shot numerous times. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deveuntae Patterson, 21, a passenger in the vehicle, also was struck by gunfire and died at the scene.
Police have not released any details about the shooting.
-----
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.