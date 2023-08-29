SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport latest heat stroke victim, a 28-year-old man found unresponsive in his bed at home by a relative, has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Timothy Wood, 28, of the 1700 block of Weinstock Street in the Allendale neighborhood, was found just after 10:50 a.m. Monday.
There was no air conditioning in the house. The ambient temperature at the time of discovery was 85 degrees. Wood's temperature was 102.2 degrees.
No autopsy was ordered, but toxicology results are pending.