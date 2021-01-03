SHREVEPORT, La. — The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified one of the two victims from Sunday morning's fatal shooting.
Jamarvioun R. Oliver, 18, of Shreveport was found dead in the driver's seat of a car in the 2800 block of Randolph Street just before 3:30 a.m.
Oliver was positively identified through fingerprint comparison by the Shreveport Police Department.
An autopsy has been ordered.
_________________________________________________________
Shreveport police are investigating a morning shooting that left two people dead and three others injured Sunday.
The shooting happened around 3:28 a.m. near Jewella Avenue and W. 70th Street.
According to the police, two groups of men allegedly shot at each other in a parking lot. Five people were hit.
Two of the victims drove to Randolph Street after the shooting. That's where officers found them.
One victim died at the scene. The second victim later died at the hospital.
Three other people were left with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.
If you have any information about the shooting, call Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300 or Caddo Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373.