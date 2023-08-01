SHREVE{PORT, La. -- A teen killed early Friday morning just north of Cross Lake has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Jo Travius Hawthorne, 18, of the 4300 block of Ridgeway Avenue, was killed in a shooting at the Ridgeway address just after 5 a.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
An autopsy was performed.
The slaying marked second Caddo Parish homicide of the year outside Shreveport city limits.
No arrest has been made in the homicide; however, a woman who was celebrating her birthday at the house was arrested on unrelated charges.
Caddo Parish sheriff's detectives said Jashayla Baulkman rented the Airbnb to throw a party. Several people were still there when someone drove up, got out and fired into the house.
Detectives also said drugs were in the home at the time and that several minors attended the party.
Baulkman is charged with five counts each of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17.