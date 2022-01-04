SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the teenager, who died from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon.
Tony C. Ebarb, 16, was shot while seated in his father's car in southeast Shreveport. The shooting happened in the drive-thru of a fast-food restaurant in the 100 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop near Interstate 49.
Police said Jeffery Ebarb Sr., 45, had just bought the gun from a family friend and the victim and his younger brother were handling the weapon when it discharged.
Tony Ebarb died in the emergency room of CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center a short time later.
Jeffery Ebarb and his 15-year-old son face a charge of negligent homicide. The father's bond was set at $150,000.
The younger brother was taken to the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention facility on North Spring Street.
Police say the shooting remains under investigation.