SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the names of the victims from Monday's double homicide in the city's Mooretown neighborhood.
The bodies of D'Angelo Hinton and Teola Booker, both 41, were in a vehicle parked on a vacant lot just off Miles Street near Broadway Avenue.
The coroner's office said both victims had been shot multiple times.
Police received a shots fired call just before 1 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the bodies.
Police have not released any further details.
The deaths bring the city's homicide total for 2021 up to 85, one away from the record of 86.