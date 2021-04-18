SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified a Shreveport woman killed in Saturday's multi-vehicle collision.
Bernice House, 59, was injured in the crash that occurred around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 5900 block of Jewella Ave. and Hollywood Ave. House was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where she died from her injuries several hours later.
House was positively identified through fingerprints. The coroner's office said an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
The collision and House's death remain under an investigation by Shreveport police.