Lakeshore Drive accident

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has identified a man whose car left the road and struck a tree early Saturday morning in west Shreveport.

Christopher D. Chapple Sr., 40, of Shreveport died in the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Cross Lake Boulevard.

