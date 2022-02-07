BLANCHARD, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified a Mooringsport man killed in a crash early Friday morning.
Chad Shaw, 44, died in a one-vehicle accident happened on Blanchard Furrh Road west of Backpath Road.
Deputies say a 2020 Toyota Tundra overturned on a bridge. Shaw, who was wearing a seatbelt, had to be pulled out of the pickup truck and was pronounced dead on scene.
The investigation revealed the pickup was eastbound on Blanchard Furrh Road and Shaw lost control coming out of a curve, leaving the roadway and striking a guardrail. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on the bridge.