SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed at a local gas station/convenience store early on Friday, June 19 has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Danzeria O. Farris Jr., 32, of Shreveport, was shot and killed at a Texaco in the 2600 block of Hollywood Ave. at 1:10 a.m.
He had been shot several times, and was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds. An autopsy has been authorized to be performed at Ochsner.
The slaying remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.