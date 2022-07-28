SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of a Bossier City man who was found dead earlier this month in a motel parking lot.
Eli McKinney, 24, was found about 2:30 a.m. July 6 in the Travelodge parking lot in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road. He had been shot multiple times, the coroner said.
McKinney was taken to the emergency room at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died shortly after arrival. An autopsy was performed.
His death is the 34th in the city this year; 35th in Caddo Parish.