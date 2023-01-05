SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's office list of homicides for 2022 closed out at 52 such deaths, significantly lower than 2021's modern-day record high of 91 slayings.
The most recent homicide for the year was Kristopher Lewis, 44, who died Dec. 31 after being shot. He was listed as the 51st Caddo Parish homicide of the year, and the 49th such death for Shreveport in that period. But he's actually the 50th death in the city and 52nd in the parish.
The discrepancy arose from the March 31 death of Shawn Williams, whose death was determined to be the result of wounds he suffered from a shooting that occurred in July 2020. Due to the shooting and death occurring over widely separated dates, no release was issued at the time of his death and he was not added to the running tally of homicides.
The coroner's office is compiling information on the deaths and other cases worked in 2022 and will soon issue a detailed report.