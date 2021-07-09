SHREVEPORT, La. -- An investigation by the Caddo Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest and termination of a corrections deputy and the arrests of two inmates, Sheriff Steve Prator said Friday in a news release.
Ashton Brown, 23, of Shreveport, was arrested Friday morning and charged with distribution of schedule I, entering contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office. Brown was immediately fired from his job which he had held since 2020.
Two inmates at Caddo Correctional Center were also arrested as part of the investigation. Roderick Dewayne Broadway, 38, was charged with possession of schedule I (THC) and Kelvin Terrell Lewis, 34, was charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I (synthetic cannabinoid).
The investigation is continuing.