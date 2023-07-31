SHREVEPORT, La. -- It can be dangerous for seniors to be exposed to long periods of heat. That's why each year the Caddo Council on Aging collects fans for those 60 years of age and older.
Organizations and businesses from around the community make the donations. Since June 1, the agency has handed out around 500 fans.
"We took fans to an apartment complex where the air conditioners, the window units were not cooling as they should, where they have substandard air. So, they just need the fans to help with circulation, and then we have a
couple of seniors that don't have air conditioning," said Monica Wright, Caddo Council on Aging executive director.
If you need a fan, head to the Caddo Council on Aging at 1700 Buckner Street, Suite 240.
The fan giveaway is Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Each person should bring identification.
"Usually, we stop around Labor Day, but you know the weather may still be hot so it just depends on the supply of our fans and what the temperatures are at that time," said Wright.