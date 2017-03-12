A 5K fundraiser providing meals for the elderly got the community running in the "Miles for Meals" race, today.
It is a 5K to support the Meals on Wheels program.
The Caddo Council on Aging organizes it every year.
Each runner was treated to a Jambalaya dinner in return of a donation to help fight hunger.
Meals on Wheels delivers more than a thousand hot meals everyday to the tables of elderly neighborhoods in Caddo Parish.
The Executive Director, Mary Alice Rountree, says, "We're trying to keep our seniors home and safe and with that daily meal."
Meals are given out five days out of the week, and today - over 250 runners gave it their all in support.
This is all helps to stop the risk of them going hungry due to physical or even financial hardship.
This 5K boosts the program's stock of food.
