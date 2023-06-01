SHREVEPORT La. - Many people are finding ways to beat the heat this summer and the Caddo Council On Aging is offering help. They are giving away fans to anyone over the age of 60.
The Council is hoping this will help seniors stay cool and save on cooling costs.
While receiving a fan, the people are also screened for any other needs.
"We are screening to see if they need assistance with a service that pays for their Medicare. We're also screening them to see if they qualify for assistance, receiving a coupon to shop at the farmers market and to see if they qualify for a food box," said Monica Wright Executive Director.
The agency started with 200 fans and they are hoping for more donations to help make it a cool summer for even more seniors.
The fans will be available until September 4th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday.