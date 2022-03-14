SHREVEPORT, La. -- With a two-month suspension of jury trials in Caddo Parish now over, the court system is moving swiftly to catch up with more than 80 trials scheduled, many of which have already been resolved with guilty pleas.
The remaining cases were called for trial, or in some cases were continued. The cases covered a wide range of offenses, from murders, attempted murders and sexual batteries to rapes, domestic violence and various weapons charges, according to information from the Caddo District Attorney James Stewart's office.
All trials were suspended through March 1 on order of the Caddo District Court's chief judge because of the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant. But even during the pandemic, the Caddo District Court system led the state of Louisiana in the number of criminal jury trials.
With the court system back in full swing the week of March 7, a number of pending major felony cases were resolved. Here are the highlights:
MARCH 7
Lonnie James pled guilty to a charge of manslaughter in connection with the Sept. 27 slaying of his wife, Antiqua James. She had been shot in the stomach and in the head at their residence on Cedar Creek Drive.
District Judge Ramona Emanuel sentenced James, 59, to the maximum sentence of 40 years in prison at hard labor and remanded him to the Department of Corrections to serve his sentence. He was prosecuted by Caddo Assistant District Attorney Nancy Berger-Schneider and was defended by Katherine Evans.
TUESDAY
Broderick Tyrone Lewis Jr. of Shreveport, 34, Shreveport, was convicted of aggravated flight from an officer in connection with an incident that occurred June 7, 2019. Lewis, reported as a suspect in a domestic offense with his girlfriend at the time, drove his SUV through a parking lot to evade arrest, leaving the roadway, running traffic lights and stop signs until he finally was surrounded by police and taken into custody. The five-man, seven-woman jury was unanimous in its decision.
District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. will sentence Lewis Thursday. He faces imprisonment for not more than five years and a possible fine of up to $2,000.
Lewis was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Victoria Washington and Allison Melton Griffin. He was defended by Elizabeth Gibson and Carter Lawrence.
THURSDAY
Nissan Cardivious Williams of Shreveport, 36, was found guilty on two counts of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13 in connection with acts committed in October 2018 and disclosed in late 2019. The victims, aged 9 and 10 at the time, reported that Williams gave them what they believed to be candy but was in fact some type of medication. He then separated the children and fondled them.
The five-man, seven-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously convicted Williams. At his sentencing April 14, Williams faces imprisonment for at least 25 and up to 99 years on each count with at least 25 years to be served without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
Williams was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Victoria Washington and Sam Crichton. He was defended by Elizabeth Gibson and Katie Evans.
Kenneth Wayne Small of Shreveport, 46, was convicted of attempted indecent behavior with a juvenile under age 13 in connection with acts committed Aug. 1, 2020 at a residence in the 4200 block of Markham Street.
The 9-year-old victim, a friend of Small's child, was at a sleep-over at Small's and at some point got into bed with Small, his wife and their minor daughter. After physical contact, Small told the child not to tell anyone and promised to take her to the store if she did not tell. About two weeks later, the victim reported the sexual assault to her mother, who notified the police.
The victim testified at the trial. The nine-woman, three-man was unanimous in its decision returned Thursday before District Judge Mike Pitman.
When Small returns for sentencing at a date to be determined, he faces up to 12 years, six months in prison.
Small was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jason Waltman and was defended by Chris Miciotto.
FRIDAY
Ramon Laderrick Adger of Shreveport, 33, pled guilty to manslaughter in connection with the Dec. 4, 2018 shooting death of his girlfriend at their residence on South Emerald Loop. The shooting was witnessed by the victim's teenaged son, who died before the trial.
Louisiana law does not allow a jury to hear the statement of someone who is unavailable for cross-examination at trial. Thus, the jury would not have been allowed to hear the deceased's eyewitness statement. After consultation with the victim’s mother, the state accepted defendant’s plea offer and allowed him to plead guilty to the reduced charge of manslaughter.
Adger was sentenced Friday by District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. to 20 years at hard labor with no appeal to his conviction or sentence. Adger was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jason Waltman and was defended by J. Antonio Florence.