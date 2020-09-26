SHREVEPORT, La- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office says Caddo COVID-19 deaths have reached 347; an increase of 9 deaths in the last 8 days.
The average age of people who died from COVID-19 is 73. The oldest victim of COVID-19 is 104, the youngest is 22.
218 of these deaths were of people ages 70 and up, 4 deaths were of people under the age of 30, and another 4 were of people ages 100 and up.
There have been 124 black male deaths, 95 black female deaths, 63 white female deaths, 64 white male deaths, and 1 Hispanic death.
At the start of the pandemic in March, there were 10 deaths. There were 111 deaths in April, 81 in May, 40 in June, 41 in July, and 44 in August. There have been 20 deaths so far in September.
All but a few deaths were of people with known or suspected pre-existing conditions.